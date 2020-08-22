McGARRY, Thomas:
Peacefully at home on 21 August 2020, with family, aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Sarah for 54 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Gerard & Missy, Kathleen, Thomas Joseph, Gemma & Colin. Grandad and GranGran to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private service for Thomas will be held. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the McGarry family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 22, 2020