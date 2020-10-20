Thomas KEANE

Guest Book
  • "A wonderful friend to so many and for so long, never afraid..."
    - Mike
Service Information
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
078686003
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis Of Assissi Catholic Church
306 Willoughby Street
View Map
Death Notice

KEANE,
Thomas Donaldson (Tom):
Peacefully at The Booms Lodge, Thames, on 19th October 2020; in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend for the past 60 years of Maureen. Much loved Dad of Larry and Andrea, Brian and Alison, Martin and Nikki, Dione and Terry. Cherished Poppa of Dylan, Nicole, Madison, Charlotte, Joshua, Daniel, Adam, Eddie, Ruby, Darcy, Hunter, Corbin, Georgia, Mitchell, and Great-Poppa of 6.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam
Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Tom will be held at St Francis Of Assissi Catholic Church, 306 Willoughby St, Thames, on Friday 23rd October at 11.00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages: [email protected]
'Taking A Well Earned Rest'

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.