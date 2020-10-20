KEANE,
Thomas Donaldson (Tom):
Peacefully at The Booms Lodge, Thames, on 19th October 2020; in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend for the past 60 years of Maureen. Much loved Dad of Larry and Andrea, Brian and Alison, Martin and Nikki, Dione and Terry. Cherished Poppa of Dylan, Nicole, Madison, Charlotte, Joshua, Daniel, Adam, Eddie, Ruby, Darcy, Hunter, Corbin, Georgia, Mitchell, and Great-Poppa of 6.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam
Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Tom will be held at St Francis Of Assissi Catholic Church, 306 Willoughby St, Thames, on Friday 23rd October at 11.00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages: [email protected]
'Taking A Well Earned Rest'
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 20, 2020