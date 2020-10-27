JONES,
Thomas Gordon (Tom):
On Saturday 24th October 2020 Tom passed away at home. Aged 82 years. Loved husband of Anne. Loved father of Lance & Amanda, Megan & Richard and Lewis & Haleigh. Loved and appreciated Grandad of Madeleine, Alice, Harry, Angus, Nicholas and Alexander. A private family cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Wednesday 28th October at 1.00pm in the Woodlands Estate Function Room, Whitikahu Road, Gordonton. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato may be made online at https://www.hospicewaikato.org.nz/donate-online or left at the service. All communications to the Jones family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 27, 2020