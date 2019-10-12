JOHANSEN,
Thomas Laurence (Tom):
Passed away on 7 October 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Junne. Loved Dad of Helen and Ian, and father-in-law of John and Julie. Loved Granddad of Andrew and Christine. Loved Poppa of Jayden, Kane, Lucia, Tre, Tirese, Connor and Lilly. Loved by his nieces and nephews.
"Dearly missed by all."
A service for Tom will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Morrinsville, on Monday, 14 October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Gordonton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Blind Foundation New Zealand, and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Johansen family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 12, 2019