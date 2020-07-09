HEDGE,
Thomas Henry (Tom):
Sunrise 3.9.1932 -
Sunset 7.7.2020
Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital surrounded by his wife and family. Dearly loved husband of Colleen for 61 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Christine and Rob, Gaye, Mark and Tina, Rodger and Clare. Much loved grandfather to his 13 grandchildren and partners. Loving playmate to 20 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave, on Saturday, July 11, at 11.00am, followed by burial in Matamata Cemetery. Messages C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on July 9, 2020