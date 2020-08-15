COLLINS,
Thomas James (Jim):
Reg No: 462638, Trooper, RNZAC. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 4th August 2020. Aged 85. Dearly loved partner of Glennis for 28 wonderful years. Father of Steven and Philip. Step-father of Wayne & Fiona, Malcolm & Jos, Christopher, Keith & Pip, and Bruce & Sue. Grandad to 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. At Jim's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to the Collins Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 15, 2020