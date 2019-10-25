BLUNDELL,

Thomas Charles (Tom):

Pvt NZ Artillery, Reg 457089 - North Africa, Italy and J Force, WWII. Passed away peacefully on Monday 21st October 2019, aged 96, at Lifecare Cambridge Hospital and Rest Home. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Warwick and Gill, Adrienne and Steve (Australia), Shane and Maria. Loved grandfather to Hayden, Clayton, Nicky, Brendon, Toni, Shae, Rory and Tala. Much loved by all of his great-grandchildren. The family would like to convey our huge thanks to the staff at Freeman Court, Te Awamutu and Lifecare Cambridge.

"Finally got the old Norton over the line."

A service for Tom will be held at The NZ Timber Museum, SH 1, Putaruru, on Tuesday 29 October, at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, 387 Roche Street, Te Awamutu, or left at the service. All communications c/- the Blundell family 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.





