CAVANAGH, Therese Mary:
Sadly passed away on December 16th 2019. Beloved mother of Darlene, Tony and Greg. Beloved grandmother of Brittany, Matthew, Victoria, Emma and Matty. Beloved sister of Richard and Wendy, Greg, Pauline and Owen, and the late Terry. Beloved aunty to Amanda, Jackie, Steven, Ben, Michael, Grant and Caitlin. A Funeral service for Therese will be held on Saturday 21st December 2019 at 11.00am in St Joesph's Catholic Church in Morrinsville. All communications to the Cavanagh family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 20, 2019