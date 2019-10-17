PALMER, Thelma Jean:
Peacefully on Wednesday 16th October 2019; aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Keven and Jeff, and Susan and Chris. Treasured nana of Hayden, Lucy, Lauren, Ethan, Grady and Peyton.
Will be greatly missed,
but now at peace.
A celebration of Thelma's life will he held in the First Presbyterian Church, 2 Coles Cres, Papakura, on Saturday 19th October at 11.00am. The family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful team at Middlemore Hospital (Ward 4). All messages to [email protected] co.nz.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 17, 2019