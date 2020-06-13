Thelma NOTT

Service Information
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
078894333
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Matthew's Anglican Church
Thames Street
Morrinsville
Death Notice

NOTT, Thelma:
On 11 June 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, aged 87 years. Wife of the late Charlie. Dearly loved and loving aunty of Anne & John, Russell & Margaret, Stephen & Mere, Lyn & Frank, Laurie & Joy and their families. A service for Thelma will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Nott family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on June 13, 2020
