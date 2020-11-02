McINTOSH,
Thelma Joan (Lacey):
Passed away on 29th October 2020, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Don (deceased) for 62 years. Much loved mother of Kathryn, Christine and Alexandra. Mother in-law to Geoff Brown, Andrew Mckean and Greg Fahey. Loved Grandmother to Michelle (Rob), Stuart, Nathan (Rachel), Morgan (Dan) and Timothy, and great-grandmother to Isaac and Ethan.
You fought a huge battle
and are now in the peaceful arms of our Lord.
A service will be held on Wednesday 4th November 2020, 1.00pm, at Chartwell Co-operating Parish (St Albans) Comries Road, Hamilton. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 2, 2020