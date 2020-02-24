Thelma JAMES

JAMES, Thelma Emma:
Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Rest Home and Hospital, Hamilton. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Colleen & Paul (both deceased), Dianne, Glenda & Bill. Special Nana to Richelle, Deanne, Donnelle, Alaina, Mathew and Great-Grandmother to 5.
"Forever in our hearts."
A private family service will be held. All communications to the James family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216.

