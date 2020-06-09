GRINLINTON, Thelma Mae:

Passed away peacefully at her Raglan home surrounded by members of her loving family on 4th June 2020, aged 92 years. Loved daughter of the late Bessie and Len Grinlinton. Sister of Bruce and Shirley, and Auntie of Helen & Richard, Mark & Maree, and Anne & Aaron, and her eight nieces and nephews Simon, Alex, Rachel, Olivia, Leon, Kyle, Tea and Mae. Our thanks go to the wonderful caring staff of Idea Services. A celebration of Thelma's life will be held at the Union Church, Corner of Stewart Street & Wainui Road, Raglan, at 2.00pm on Thursday 11th June 2020. Communications to the Grinlinton Family, c/o PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Idea Services at Hamilton would be appreciated.



