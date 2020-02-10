GORDON,
Thelma Rosemary:
Passed away peacefully on 9 February 2020. Aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Much loved mother of Andrew & Denise, Jim & Sally, Stuart & Michele, and Richard & Diane. Dearly loved Grandma of Deborah, Michaela, Rebekah, Mel, Jaclyn, Celeste, Chloe, and Ali, and her 8 great-grandchildren. A service for Thelma will be held on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 1.30pm at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook St, Hamilton East. All communications to Pellows, 138 Grey Street, Hamilton East 3216.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 10, 2020