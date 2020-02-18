FINK,
Thelma Mary (nee Wood):
Aged 87, Thelma passed peacefully on Friday 14th February 2020, at Radius Glaisdale Rest Home surrounded by family. Loved wife of Ray for 66 years. Beloved mother of Warren & Libby (Aus), Lance & Bronwyn, Miles & Cathy (Aus), and Andrew & Fleur. Cherished and loved grandma/nana of 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Thelma's life will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gordonton, Hamilton, on Thursday 20th February 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private interment at Hamilton Park Cemetery.
