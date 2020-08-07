BRENNAN,
Thelma Elizabeth (nee Riley):
On August 6th, 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospice. Aged 78 years. Beloved wife of the late Graham. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Don (deceased), Ricky (deceased), Robert (deceased), and Kathy. Loved nana of 5 and great-nana of 8. Loved ma of Peter and Michael. A graveside service to celebrate Thelma's life will be held at Waihi Lawn Cemetery, State Highway 2, on Monday, August 10th, at 11.00am. Communications to the Brennan family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 7, 2020