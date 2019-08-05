STOREY,
The Honourable William
Robson (Rob): QSO
On 2nd August 2019 at CHT Te Awamutu. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine for 59 years. Much loved Father of Debra, Dianne and Mark. Dearly loved Grandfather of Morgan, Sarah, Harriet, Liam, Adam and Nathan. A Celebration of Rob's life will be held on Wednesday 7th August at 11.00am at Chartwell Co- operating Church, Cnr Belmont St and Comries Road, Hamilton. Burial will be held at the Waiterimu-Matahuru Cemetery at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Rural Support Trust & may be left at the church. All communications to Storey family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019