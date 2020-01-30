Tessa WESTENRA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tessa WESTENRA.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel
395 Morrinsville Road
Hamilton
View Map
Death Notice

WESTENRA,
Tessa (née Taylor):
Passed away on 28 January 2020, aged 89. Much loved Mum of Mark, Bridget, Patrick and Simon. Mother-in-law of Robbie, Karen and Sabine. Grandmother of Kate, Oliver, Sarah, Josie, Jack, Meg, Zoe, Ben and Lucas
"Will sadly be missed"
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Supporting Families Waikato in Mental Health Ph:(07) 839 7069. All communications to The Westenra Family, c/- PO Box 4449 Hamilton, 3247. A celebration of Tessa's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel; 395 Morrinsville Road, Hamilton on 31st January 2020 at 10.30am.


Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.