WOOD, Terry Francis:
Passed away peacefully at his home on 28 November 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband for 61 years and best friend of Jean. Loved Dad of Suzanne & Trevor, Maria & Bruce, Terry & Shellee. Loved and caring Grandad of Campbell & Tania, Mitchell & Sky and Russell; Emma-Jane & William, Luke & Vanessa; Cody and Tyler, and Great-Grandad of Frederick and Violet. A service for Terry will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, Belt Street, Ngaruawahia, on Friday 4th December at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2020