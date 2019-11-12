DANIELS, Terry Te Hatu:
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waikato in Hamilton on 10th November 2019. Loved husband of June. Adored father of Grant & Sharon, Steven & Nadine, Tony, Dayne & Catherine, Donna & Hamish and the late Jayden. Cherished Poppa of Jamie-Lee & Tiegan, Lily, Michael, Robbie & Toni Elizabeth, Danica & Jakayla and Ryan & Lauren.
"With tearful eyes we watched you, slowly pass away.
Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay.
A big heart stopped beating, and so very hardworking hands finally at rest".
The funeral service for Terry will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, at 1.00pm, on Wednesday 13th November 2019. Interment to follow at Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 12, 2019