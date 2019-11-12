Terry DANIELS

Guest Book
  • "DANIELS, Terry Te Hatu: Passed away 10th November 2019...."
    - Terry DANIELS
    Published in: Waikato Times
Death Notice

DANIELS, Terry Te Hatu:
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waikato in Hamilton on 10th November 2019. Loved husband of June. Adored father of Grant & Sharon, Steven & Nadine, Tony, Dayne & Catherine, Donna & Hamish and the late Jayden. Cherished Poppa of Jamie-Lee & Tiegan, Lily, Michael, Robbie & Toni Elizabeth, Danica & Jakayla and Ryan & Lauren.
"With tearful eyes we watched you, slowly pass away.
Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay.
A big heart stopped beating, and so very hardworking hands finally at rest".
The funeral service for Terry will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, at 1.00pm, on Wednesday 13th November 2019. Interment to follow at Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.