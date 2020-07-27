Teresa DEVINE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa DEVINE.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Hamilton Crematorium Chapel
Morrinsville Road
Newstead
View Map
Death Notice

DEVINE, Teresa Mary:
Teresa passed away suddenly last week. Dearly loved mother of Spencer and Joseph. Loved partner of Nigel. Step-mum to Kelsi, Coco and Monika-Rose. Cherished daughter of Garry Edge and Natalie Berkers. Loved sister of Steph and Lloyd Alderwick and Rachel. Aunty to Brooklyn, Travis and Paris. Special friend to Shane Devine and Peter Berkers.
"Constantly loved,
ever remembered."
A service to celebrate the life of Teresa will be held in the Hamilton Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, on Wednesday 29th July, at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation. All communications c/- the Devine family to 8 Railside Place, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on July 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.