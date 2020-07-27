DEVINE, Teresa Mary:
Teresa passed away suddenly last week. Dearly loved mother of Spencer and Joseph. Loved partner of Nigel. Step-mum to Kelsi, Coco and Monika-Rose. Cherished daughter of Garry Edge and Natalie Berkers. Loved sister of Steph and Lloyd Alderwick and Rachel. Aunty to Brooklyn, Travis and Paris. Special friend to Shane Devine and Peter Berkers.
"Constantly loved,
ever remembered."
A service to celebrate the life of Teresa will be held in the Hamilton Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, on Wednesday 29th July, at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation. All communications c/- the Devine family to 8 Railside Place, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on July 27, 2020