Terence ORTON

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
ORTON, Terence (Terry):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 5th January 2020 at Windsor Court, Ohaupo. Dearly loved husband of Sadie. Loved father of Dale and Robert, and father-in-law of Selina. Much loved Grandfather of Jacob, Haley, Laura Jane, Matthew, Lizzie and Jono. Great-Grandfather of Shakiya-Jay, Aaliyah-Ray, Declan, Kylin, Carter, Ani and Kobe. A service for Terry will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home on Friday 10th January 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Service would be appreciated. All communications to the Orton family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 8, 2020
