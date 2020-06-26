WIRIHANA, Te Wano Paddy:
9 March 1951 -
25 June 2020
Will be sadly missed by the whanau whanui, his tamariki, Manawa Bishop, Te Wano, Eru (d) and Vinny Wirihana. Mourned by his siblings, Te Herenga Taui Wirihana, Tihimoana Tamihana and Robyn Kui Roa, his many loving cousins, nieces, nephews & mokopuna. Wano will lay in state at Raungaiti Marae, Waharoa. Funeral service at 11.00am on Sunday 28th June with burial to follow at Kaiatemata Cemetery, Morrinsville.
He kura i tangihia, he mamae aroha. Haere ki te tini o Iwi, te mano o tangata, kei tua o Paerau e whanga mai na ki a koe - haere! haere! haere!
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on June 26, 2020