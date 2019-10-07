MATEKOHI,
Te Ruruku Hone James:
Sunrise 17th March 2018 - Sunset 5th October 2019. Adored son of Te Ruruku (T) Matekohi and Kyla Lord. Loved by his sisters Azria and Dakota.
"Our beautiful son is, was and will be forever loved by us. Hold your baby's tight, kiss them, tell them you love them and never let them go.
Sweet dreams our baby boy, we miss you so much already xx"
A Service for Te Ruruku will be held at 99 Goodfellow Street, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 9th October 2019 at 11am followed by burial at The Te Awamutu Cemetery.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2019