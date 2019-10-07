Te Ruruku MATEKOHI

Guest Book
  • "With love and big hugs little man, till we all meet again,..."
    - Jane and Ken Mackenzie
  • "MATEKOHI, Te Ruruku Hone James: “Our moko boy xxx.’’ We..."
    - Te MATEKOHI
    Published in: Waikato Times
  • "MATEKOHI, Te Ruruku Hone James: Sunrise 17 March 2019 —..."
    - Te MATEKOHI
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Death Notice

MATEKOHI,
Te Ruruku Hone James:
Sunrise 17th March 2018 - Sunset 5th October 2019. Adored son of Te Ruruku (T) Matekohi and Kyla Lord. Loved by his sisters Azria and Dakota.
"Our beautiful son is, was and will be forever loved by us. Hold your baby's tight, kiss them, tell them you love them and never let them go.
Sweet dreams our baby boy, we miss you so much already xx"
A Service for Te Ruruku will be held at 99 Goodfellow Street, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 9th October 2019 at 11am followed by burial at The Te Awamutu Cemetery.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.