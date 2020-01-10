PAKI, Te Rangatira Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by whanau. Son of the late Tame & Kamoe Paki, beloved husband of Waereti, devoted father of Lorraine & Ian, Peter & Lillian, John, Vienna & Kathleen. Brother and brother-in-law of Polly & Ken Marsh, cherished koko and big koko of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Special uncle to his nieces and nephews. Ka tangi hotuhotu te ngakau mou kua wehea nei e to matou Rangatira. Moe mai ra e te kuru pounamu takahia te ara whanui ki te rangi, ki nga matua tupuna, moe mai ra. He is laying in state at home for Thursday night, then transfer to Te Kotahitanga Marae, Otorohanga on Friday morning. Funeral Service will be held on Monday 13th January at 11.00am, followed by burial at Manaia Whataroa Urupa, Te Kuiti.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 10, 2020