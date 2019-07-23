Tarlochan SINGH NAGRA

  • "So shocked and saddened to read about the passing away of..."
    - Surinder Kaur
  • "So shocked and saddened to read the passing away of my..."
    - Surinder Kaur
  • "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my uncle...."
    - Beena Singh
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
SINGH NAGRA, Tarlochan:
Passed away on 18 July 2019, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Gurdev Kaur Singh. Loved father of Serge, Manjit, Baljeet, and Amarjeet. Grandfather of his 10 grandchildren. A service for Tarlochan will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 26 July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Singh Nagra family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on July 23, 2019
