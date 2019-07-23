SINGH NAGRA, Tarlochan:
Passed away on 18 July 2019, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Gurdev Kaur Singh. Loved father of Serge, Manjit, Baljeet, and Amarjeet. Grandfather of his 10 grandchildren. A service for Tarlochan will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 26 July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Singh Nagra family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 23, 2019