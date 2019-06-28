Tannor STANSFIELD

Death Notice

STANSFIELD, Tannor:
5.5.1995 - 25.6.2019
It is with deep sadness that Tannor passed away tragically on 25th June 2019 (at Mangateparu). Cherished son of Rodger Dick and Suellen Stansfield, stepson of Rachel and brother of Sphen and Liam. Loved partner of Danielle. Loved grandson of Lesley and the late Frank Dick, and Molly and Peter Stansfield. Sadly missed by all his mates. A service to celebrate Tannor's life will be held at Bowentown Boating Club, Pio Road, Bowentown, on Tuesday, July 2nd, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to Roger Dick, PO Box 178, Waihi 3641.
Published in Waikato Times on June 28, 2019
