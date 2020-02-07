SMITH, Tania Irene:

Most recently of Taumarunui, Tania passed away peacefully and in loving company at Hospice Wanganui on Thursday, February 6, 2020, aged 51 years. Much loved partner of Mary Porebski, loved daughter of Graham and the late Kay and sister to Tony and Nikki. Loving and wise Aunty Tarn to Kylee, Jesse, Cherae, Brook, Jodie and Lennie. Delightful great-aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Loved sister-in-law and Aunty to the Porebski family (Wellington) and the Warneck family (Berlin). In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui and or the Breast Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton St, Wanganui on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10.00am to be followed by interment at the Taumarunui New Cemetery, Golf Road, Taumarunui at 2.00pm. Mary and the family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Tania in the Church on Sunday evening at 5.30pm.

Dempsey & Forrest

Locally owned



