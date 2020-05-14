Tangihaere NGARAMA

Passed away on 10 May 2020 after a long struggle with dementia, at Kingswood Resthome, Morrinsville, aged 93 years. Husband of Hinewai. Previous husband of Sylvia Rosella (dec.) and Grace Philamena (dec.) Father of Michael, James, Sam, Diane, Dawn and the late Ellen and Jacqueline and father-in-law of their partners. Grandfather of 20 grandchildren and Great-Grandfather of many. A Tangi will be held and advised here in line with covid requirements. All communications to the Ngarama Family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on May 14, 2020
