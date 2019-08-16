TOKA,
Takai Samasona (Toke):
Passed away at Cambridge Oakdale, on Monday, 12th August 2019. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Loved father and father-in-law of Marianne, Carolyn & Steven, Cheryl and papa of Thomas, Olivia, Ngaru and Tuiata. At Takai's request, a private cremation has been held. Those wishing to share happy memories of Toke are invited to join the family for lunch on Sunday, 18th August 2019, at the family home, 67 Carlyle Street, Leamington, Cambridge, from 11.30am.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 16, 2019