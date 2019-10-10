WORTH, Sylvia (Syl):
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 9 October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Allen. Beloved sister of Fay and Gloria. Loved aunty of Jan, Ross, Greg, Donald, and their families.
"Sadly missed by all"
A service for Syl will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Worth family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019