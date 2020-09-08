PARRIS, Sylvia Joyce:
On Sunday 6th September 2020, peacefully with family at her side, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Mum of Jillian, Dianne, Bryan and Noel and mother-in-law of Wayne, Rick, Avon and Dilys. Much loved Nana and Great-Nana. Loved sister of Laurie, Lyn and Iris (dec). A farewell for Sylvia will be held at Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton, on Friday 11th September at 2.00pm. Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions please register your attendance by phoning 07 855 1878 or emailing [email protected] Correspondence to the Parris family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 8, 2020