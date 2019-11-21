Sylvia KNOWLTON

On 19 November 2019 peacefully at Pohlen Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of David. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of John (deceased) and Rosemary, Mary, Linda and Andrew, Alan and Carol. Best grandma ever to Rebecca, Melissa, Sam, Lauren, Tania, Rychelle and Natalie (deceased), Amy and Craig. Great-grandma to 11 great-grandchildren. The family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Kingswood Resthome and Pohlen Hospital for their wonderful care of Sylvia. A service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held at the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave, Matamata, on Thursday 28th November at 1.00pm. Messages to the Knowlton family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 21, 2019
