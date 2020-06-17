KARL,

Sylvia Kathleen (Kathie):

29 September 1939 -

15 June 2020

Passed away at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim for 56 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray & Hana, Vicki & Trevor, Vincent & Simone, Tracey & Gary. A loving Nana and Nae Nae of Michael, Kaytee & Jackson, Ben, Sam and Daniel; Kelly, Terence, Arie & Kyla; Hayley & Evie, Nicole, Ricki, Ryan & Lily, Matthew & Brooke. Kathie will be laying in state at home until her Funeral Service, which will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Rotorua, on Saturday 20 June at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Hospice will be greatly appreciated. All Correspondence c/- P.O. Box 926, Rotorua.

Although she has gone, we will always be together, and her spirit will live on in each of us forever.





