Sylvia HARRISSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia HARRISSON.
Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Death Notice

HARRISSON, Sylvia May:
On 9th September 2019, peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother of Ken, June and Peter, Graeme, and Neville, and a special grandma and great-grandma of Matthew, Ryan, Nathan, Marzz and Shevon. A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at Matamata Baptist Church, cnr Rawhiti Ave & Tower Rd, on Friday 13th September at 10.00am. Communications c/- G Harrisson, 30 Tahi Rd, Ostend, Waiheke Island 1081. Broadway Funeral Home Matamata FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.