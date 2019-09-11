HARRISSON, Sylvia May:
On 9th September 2019, peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother of Ken, June and Peter, Graeme, and Neville, and a special grandma and great-grandma of Matthew, Ryan, Nathan, Marzz and Shevon. A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at Matamata Baptist Church, cnr Rawhiti Ave & Tower Rd, on Friday 13th September at 10.00am. Communications c/- G Harrisson, 30 Tahi Rd, Ostend, Waiheke Island 1081. Broadway Funeral Home Matamata FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 11, 2019