SAVILL,
Sydney Mervyn (Syd):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 17th October 2020, in the Waikato Hospital. Loving husband of Marjorie, father of Malcolm, Carolyn, Colin and Lance, and father-in-law to Christine, Trevor, Chrissy and Meg. Loving Grandad to his 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. In accordance to Syd's wishes a service was held on Tuesday 20th October, followed by his cremation. We would like to sincerely thank the staff at the OPR especially Zara.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 21, 2020