HALL,
Sydney Edward (Syd):
Service No. 896905 Gunner KEV. Passed away on 21st June 2020, in his 99th year. Loving husband and life-time companion of the late Peggy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Elisabeth, Lynda and Alan Burtt. Loved grandfather of Leanne, Andrea and Richard; Johnathan, Talie, and the late Richard. Great-grandfather to Hollie, Greta, Harrison, Ava; Alex, Kyle, and Emily. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Windsor Court for the care given to Dad. A farewell will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 1st July, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hall family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on June 27, 2020