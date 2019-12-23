Sybil ELLISON

Guest Book
  • "To the Ellison family - prayers and thoughts are with you..."
    - Cathie Boaler-Walls
  • "Kai te taki tahi mtou ki t koutou taha e te whnau Ellison,..."
    - Tiaki Coates
  • "Aroha to the boys & their families.She was a lovely..."
    - Alice Robertson
  • "Dear Shawn and All The Ellison Family. I am so sorry ..."
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 p.m.
Poihakena Marae
Wainui Road
Raglan
Death Notice

ELLISON, Sybil
(nee Dansey):
Passed away on 21st December 2019, at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Dr. Tom Ellison of Raglan. Cherished mother of Sean, Brett & Vicky, Rhys & Karen, and grandmother of Thomas, Jimmy, Katherine, Jake and Tristan. Beloved daughter of the late Ted & Hilda Dansey of Rotorua, and treasured sister, aunt and friend. Mum is laying at home, 31 Wallis Street, Raglan. Funeral service on Monday 23 December, 12pm at Poihakena Marae, Wainui Road, Raglan. All communications to Sincere Funeral Services, 07 8471465.
"Moe mai e te Whaea.
Kua mutu ngaa mamaetanga.
E kore koe e warewaretia"

Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 23, 2019
