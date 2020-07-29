JOHNSSON, Sven-Ake:
12th September 1937 -
6th April 2020
Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband for 50 years to Muriel. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Mattias and Rachel (Sydney), and Tomas.
"Safe in the arms of Jesus"
A Memorial service for Sven will be held at the St Francis Anglican Church, Baberton Street, Tokoroa, on Monday, 3rd August 2020 at 1.00pm.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on July 29, 2020