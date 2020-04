JOHNSSON, Sven-Åke:

Our family have been totally overwhelmed by the huge numbers of condolences received after his death. So many of you have sent cards, letters, phone calls and I know prayers, which have all been a great comfort and blessing. We have been humbled to think of the number of lives he has touched. Please accept this as a very personal and heartfelt thank you to you all for your support.

- The Johnsson family.