TAHAPEEHI,Suzanne Faith Metara:22.09.1940 - 08.06.2020He kura tangihia,He maimai aroha,Taakiri tuu ana te ngaakaui te tai o mate.Tangi mapu kau ana toomaatou kuia, ringarehe,rerehua, makohakoha.The beloved wife of Major Tahapeehi Snr, and loving mother of Maipi, Major Jnr, Brett and Huirangi and their children and mokopuna. Sister to Barry, Taitimu, Marama (the late), Pauline, Ricky, Mereaina, Kathy, and Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Suzanne passed away peacefully with her whaanau surrounding her both in person and virtually on 8 June 2020, at Waikato Hospital. She now lays instate at her home in Taupiri - 1 Murphy Lane. Friends and whaanau are welcome to come pay their respects and share their aroha. Suzanne will remain at her home until Wednesday, where a service will be held at 11.00am. Following the service she will then be taken to Simplicity for cremation. In lieu of flowers family are appreciative of koha, please contact 021743334 for details. Published in Waikato Times on June 10, 2020

