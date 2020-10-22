MACKIE,
Suzanne Joy (Sue):
Suddenly passed away on 19th October 2020, aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kerry, cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Nicola and Andrew Thomas, Maree Hutchings, Paul and Kacey. Loving Nan of Daniel, James, Ella, Quinn, Piper and our darling angels Riley and Jack. A Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 27th October 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private a cremation. All communications to the Mackie family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 22, 2020