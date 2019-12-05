HALL, Suzanne Ellen (Sue):
Peacefully on 3 December 2019, aged 85 years, at Selwyn Wilson Carlile Rest Home. Reunited with her beloved Mike. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sheila (deceased), James and Nikki, Ange and Alex, Penny, Ginny and Brian. Nana to Rachelle, Julie, Daniel, Anna, Lisa, Karen, Rachel, Ben, Sam, Nick, Damon, and their spouses and partners. Great-Granny to 16. Special thanks for the loving care provided by the staff at Wilson Carlile.
Your gardens will live on, your work is done, finally at peace.
In accordance with Sue's wishes a private ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Assn, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240. All communications to the Hall family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019