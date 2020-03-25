SHANNON, Susanne (Sue)

(nee Vickers):

A loving, generous and giving soul passed away peacefully on Monday, 23rd March 2020, 69 years young. She fought bravely to the end. Loved wife of Rob. Cherished mum to Rick and Marc and their partners Kristal and Tokie. Sue was the 'rock' of her family: The late Adrian and Catherine Vickers. Brothers and sisters-in-law, Trevor (dec), Michael and Judi, Stephen and Connie, and sister Judith.

"She touched many and will be missed by all".

We thank all the health care professionals involved in her care: The Braemar Hospital Chemo Team, especially Lorri. Dr Shyam Deo, her fantastic GP. Waikato Hospice and District Nurses, especially Catherine and Dawn. Matariki Hospital who looked after her so well in her final days. We have been touched by the level of support and love given to us by the Pirongia community and the many dear and loyal friends. It is truly humbling. Due to the pandemic restrictions now in force, a private family gathering at Alexandra Chapel has been held, followed by cremation. All communications to 1032 Crozier Street, Pirongia.

