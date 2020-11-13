TORRIE, Susan:
Passed away unexpectedly at home with her loved Jake by her side. Beloved daughter of the late Archibald and Mary Otton. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carlos and Deborah (Australia), and Andre. Loved Nanny Sue of Natasha and Joshua. Loved sister of John and Joyce, the late David Otton, Jenny and Don, Glen, Trevor and Jess. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne, at 2.00pm on Saturday 14th November, followed by private cremation.
Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 13, 2020