STOCKMAN,
Susan Matire (nee Turner):
Peacefully passed away at Waikato Hospital with Whanau at her side on Tuesday, 21st January 2020. Aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late George. Much loved Nanny by all her Whanau. Special thanks to the staff of San Michele Home & Hospital for the wonderful care shown to Sue. A Tangi for Sue will be held at Purekireki Marae, 125 Ormsby Road, Pirongia, on Saturday, 25th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at Pirongia Cemetery. All communications to the Stockman Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020