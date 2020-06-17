FLETCHER-VEA,

Susan Lisa (Sue):

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of our beloved Sue. Most dearly loved wife of Tom and mother of Ruby and Lile. Beloved daughter of Jane and Paul, treasured Sister and best friend of Karyn and Richard, Diane and Aro, and Lotu. Amazing Aunty/mum to her many nieces, nephews and feeding children.

Words can't describe how heartbroken we are and how much you will be missed.

Sue's funeral will be held on Tuesday 30 June, 1.00pm, at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to Diane Fletcher 02102251326.





