BUCKERIDGE, Sue Myra
Janet (nee Redfern):
Passed away peacefully at the TriCare Rest Home, Bundaberg, Australia, on 23rd January 2020, aged 72 years. Loved wife of Bob, dearly loved daughter of the late Zoe and Douglas Redfern, loved mother of Troy, and grandson Axel. Loved sister of Hugh and Cathy, Rosemary and the late Ralph Stanton, Aunty Sue to Nigel and Sally, Kaye, Tony and Cheryl, Ross and Karyn, Paul and Tracey, and great-aunt to many great-nieces and nephews. A service for Sue has been held in Australia. All communications to the Redfern Family, 370 Corcoran Road, RD 5, Hamilton 3285.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 30, 2020