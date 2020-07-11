REID, Stuart Hamilton:
03.01.1941 - 07.07.2020
Aged 79 years. Peacefully in Waikato Hospital. Loved husband of Rosalie (Dec), and father and father-in-law of Alister & Macaela (Waihi), and Cameron & Brad (Melbourne), Grandfather of Callan. An enthusiast for everything Nautical. Formerly of Katikati and Hamilton. Stuart has been privately cremated and a Memorial Service will follow at a later date. All communications to Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge 3450.
Published in Waikato Times on July 11, 2020