McCALLUM, Stuart (Stu):
On Wednesday 14 October 2020 Stuart passed away peacefully at Bupa St Andrews, surrounded by family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kath, loving father and father-in-law of Keith & Kerry, and Glennis & Rob Middleton. Loving Poppa to Jarrod and Amy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Christina & Trevor. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held on Tuesday 20 October in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Waikato Branch of the Cancer Society may be made online at
https://waikato-bop.cancernz.org.nz/how-to-get-involved/make-a-donation/donate-now/
All communications to the McCallum Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020